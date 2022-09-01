After being held scoreless in the opening half, Missouri soccer's Kylee Simmons decided that a shutout was not in the cards for the nation's top team . Fifteen minutes into the second half and after creating space from the North Carolina back line, Simmons found the back of the net with a strong left-footed shot to cut the Tar Heels lead to two.
Unfortunately for Missouri, the Tar Heels' early offensive attack was too much to overcome, as the Tigers fell to the top-ranked North Carolina 3-1 on Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
The goal was the first conceded by North Carolina on the season after producing shutouts in its first four games.
Avery Patterson led the first-half charge for North Carolina. After Missouri goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach made a diving save on the original shot attempt, Patterson was there to collect the rebound and only needed to slip a pass into the back of the net to give North Carolina a 1-0 lead.
Hollenbach was tested throughout the game and made some key saves to keep the Tigers close. One of the biggest came just after North Carolina's first goal, when the Missouri freshman cut off a cross attempt from North Carolina while surrounded by a crowded penalty box. Hollenbach finished with six saves.
Hollenbach stopped another big North Carolina attack late in the game on a Tar Heels set-piece free kick. Hollenbach deflected not only the first close-range shot with a strong kick save but also fell on top of the rebound before multiple Tar Heels were able to get a foot on it.
Bella Sember got in on the action for the Tar Heels with just seven minutes to play in the opening half. After receiving the pass just outside the box, Sember made a pro-like back heel turn before finding the back post to add to the North Carolina lead.
The Tar Heels also took advantage of their aggressive bench depth. Late in the game, after playing through the early September heat, advantage from a fatigue standpoint went North Carolina's direction in a big way with the Tar Heels substituting up to five players at a time.
The Tigers were outshot 11-9 with Simmons and Hannah Boughton each producing three shots.
Missouri will look to bounce back at 1 p.m. Sunday when it hosts Kansas for the Border Wars game. The Jayhawks come in with their only loss so far this season coming at the hand of Ohio State, which also took down Missouri earlier in the year.