After being held scoreless in the opening half, Missouri soccer's Kylee Simmons decided that a shutout was not in the cards for the nation's top team . Fifteen minutes into the second half and after creating space from the North Carolina back line, Simmons found the back of the net with a strong left-footed shot to cut the Tar Heels lead to two.

Unfortunately for Missouri, the Tar Heels' early offensive attack was too much to overcome, as the Tigers fell to the top-ranked North Carolina 3-1 on Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

