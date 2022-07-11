Coming off a 7-10 season in 2021, Missouri soccer coach Stefanie Golan welcomed 11 new players for the fall season.
Ten freshmen and one transfer have joined the Tigers, including one player originally from Memphis who has been playing in Germany. .
“I wanted to be challenged in an environment where people want to see me succeed. As soon as I stepped on campus, I could tell that they had the resources to help me do that,” Rachel Kutella, a transfer student from Arkansas State, said in a news release. “After talking to the coaching staff and hearing their vision on what Mizzou soccer will accomplish in upcoming years, I wanted to be a part of helping the team get to that place.”
Here’s a look at the new players:
Hannah Boughton
Boughton is a midfielder from Colleyville, Texas and attended Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy. She is the No. 191 player and the No. 63 midfielder in the nation based on Top Drawer Soccer’s IMG Academy National Rankings. She has also been named all-conference after playing with the Dallas Texans.
Bella Carrillo
Carrillo is a forward from Frisco, Texas and graduated from Centennial High School. She has won the State Cup twice playing for FC Dallas. .
“She is good in a pressing system defensively and she is goal scorer on the attacking side of the ball,” Golan said.
Mia Collins
Collins is a goalkeeper from Sacramento, California and attended St. Francis Catholic High School. She led St. Francis’ Troubadours to a Maryclaire Robinson League Championship and a 35-4-3 record.
Keegan Good
Good is a midfielder from Parkville and is a graduate from Park Hill South High School. Last year she led the Park Hill Panthers to play in conference, district and sectional games. She tied the teams’ single-game goals record by scoring four times in a single match. She was also the team captain for seven straight seasons with the KC Legends.
Rachel Kutella
Kutella is a defender from Elk Grove Village, Illinois. She attended James B. Conant High School and is a transfer from Arkansas State University.
Kutella made 26 starts on the back line and appeared in 28 matches in her two seasons with the Red Wolves. She recorded two goals and one assist . She also helped the team win Sun Belt regular season titles in back-to-back years.
Jessica Larson
Larson is a forward from O’Fallon and attended St. Dominic High School. She led the Crusaders with an undefeated 25-0 season. In two seasons, she has scored 57 goals and tallied 26 assists. She has been named to the All-State first team twice and dubbed to second team All-Midwest performer last year.
Mia Mosby
Mosby is a midfielder from Memphis. Mosby graduated from Stuttgart High School in Germany. She has experience playing with VFL Sindelfingen in the German Oberliga Baden-Württemberg. She has been recognized for the Athletic-Academic All-European Award for four years.
Kylee Simmons
Simmons is a forward from West Chester, Ohio and attended Lakota West High School. She has played with the Cincinnati United and the Cincinnati Development Academy. Simmons also earned an invitation to a U.S Youth Soccer Training Camp.
“Kylee has wanted Mizzou from the beginning of her process, and we are excited for her ability to sniff out goals & contribute to our culture while living out her dream,” Golan said.
Sophia Skoubis
Skoubis is a defender from Naperville, Illinois and is a graduate of Naperville Central High School. She helped the RedHawks become undefeated DuPage Valley Conference champions and regional champions. Additionally, Skoubis has played with Eclipse Select SC, a team that was ranked No. 10 in the nation last year.
Scarlett Thomas
Thomas is a defender from Sterling Heights, Michigan and graduated from Gene L. Klida Utica Academy for International Studies. Thomas was an asset to the back line while leading the Nationals GA to victory in the Girls Academy National Championship with a penalty kick.
“Scarlett is a central defender who has good size and strength, and she is also clean with the ball,” Golan said.
Elena Zuchowski
Zuchowski is a midfielder from Wales, Wisconsin. She attended Kettle Moraine High School. Zuchowski was the No. 159 player in the 2022 class based on the Top Drawer Soccer’s IMG Academy National Rankings. She won six Wisconsin state championships with her club team.