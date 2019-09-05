Sarah Luebbert’s cross ricocheted of the hand of Murray State midfielder Izzy Heckman and the referee’s whistle blew. With the game tied 1-1 in the 80th minute, Missouri had a chance to win the game from the penalty spot.
Midfielder Madison Lewis stepped up and drilled the penalty past Racer goalkeeper Jenna Villacres for the winner in a 2-1 Tiger victory at Walton Stadium, the team’s fifth straight to open the season.“I was happy I could just step up there and be calm, cool and collected and just finish it like I do every time in practice,” Lewis said.
Thursday’s late win was the third time this season that MU has scored a decisive goal off of a penalty kick.Julissa Cisneros scored a hat trick against Ohio State on Aug. 25 that included two from the spot, and Sarah Luebbert scored one to complete last Sunday’s double overtime victory over Xavier. This was the second game in a row in which Missouri blew a second half lead before winning on a penalty.Tiger coach Bryan Blitz knows that penalty decisions won’t always be there to bail his team out in close games.
“We just need to be sharper,” Blitz said. “Once we score, we have to find ways to put teams away and not just kind of hang on and keep bending… We have to have more of a sense of urgency if we’re fortunate enough to score first.”
After Cisneros and Luebbert, Lewis was the third Tiger to take a penalty kick this season. Blitz said that volunteer assistant coach Jordan Quinlan has taken over the duty of assigning penalty takers, and attributed the strategy of rotating through multiple shooters to her.
“[Opponents] already have scouted the people who have done it before, so the more that we have, the better,” Blitz said. “We haven’t been able to manage that for three years, and so all the credit goes to [Jordan].”
In the 12th minute, Luebbert was available for a potential cross from Cisneros, but after cutting past one defender, sheCisneros sensed an opportunity and sent a curling shot from outside the box past Villacres to give MU the lead.
“I think it’s one of those where you see that there’s other options, but you just want to try it yourself,” Cisneros said. “I did the first step, and after that it just felt right to try and shoot it.”
The goal was Cisneros’ fifth of the young season, matching her team-high total from 2018. After managing just 16 goals in last year’s 6-11-2 campaign, Missouri has scored 11 already this fall.
Murray State (2-3) equalized in the 55th minute when Symone Cooper received the ball inside the box with plenty of space to herself. MU goalkeeper Peyton Bauman stood no chance as Cooper deposited the ball coolly in the top-right corner.
With Missouri not threatening on offense as much as it had in the first half, the possibility of a second straight overtime game loomed large until the crucial penalty 25 minutes later.
The 5-0 start is Missouri’s first since 2012., when it finished 14-7-1 in its inaugural year in the SEC and reached the NCAA Tournament.
With three more non-conference and 10 SEC matchups still to come, Blitz downplayed the importance of the early success.
“It’s like you get an A on your first algebra test and then you still have the whole semester to go,” he said. “There’s some good things to take from that for sure, but it’s really toward the end of the season that it really matters most.”
Thursday’s game was the third in a six-game non-conference homestand for the Tigers, who will next host Loyola Chicago at 1 p.m. Sunday at Walton Stadium.