During the first half of the Missouri soccer match against Vanderbilt, a stat was shown on the SEC Network+ stream. The Tigers rank No. 311 in the country for average goals conceded per match, sandwiched between Eastern Kentucky and UMKC.
While this stat may be accelerated by a few outliers — a 4-0 loss against Illinois, a 5-0 loss against Nebraska and a 7-4 loss against BYU — it doesn't change the fact that Missouri's defense has been far from adequate in many facets throughout coach Stefanie Golan's debut season.
And that inadequacy was on full display in Nashville, Tennessee, as the Tigers succumbed to a fifth consecutive defeat, with the Commodores running out to a 5-0 win, which begs the question: Are the scores truly outliers, or simply the rule?
On offense, the Tigers were largely toothless after the first 25 minutes, with the exception of one sequence in the second half.
But if there was anywhere in Missouri's team that needed teeth, it was the back four. For lack of a better term, the Tigers' defense was bad.
The Tigers have Conceded five goals that left goalkeeper McKenna Sheehan with no chance.
And for Vanderbilt, it was an attack in dreamland. Five goals from five different scorers capped off the Commodores' second consecutive win, with a +8 goal differential in those matches after beating Alabama 3-0 on Sunday.
Vanderbilt's first goal came from a defensive miscue. A simple pass across the top of the box could've been cleared twice, but somehow made its way to Madison Elwell, who fired into the bottom corner. The second goal was a dink over the top to a wide open Raegan Kelley, who hit the half-volley to Sheehan's right.
Down just 2-0 at the break, there was still hope for a Tigers team that hadn't been shutout in SEC play. But coming onto the pitch for the second half, it appeared they had already waved the white flag.
Just one minute into the half, a long throw bounced around in the box and landed at the feet of Amber Nguyen, who made no mistake.
After that, it wasn't a question of whether Vanderbilt would win, it was a question of how many.
Alex Kerr and Tina Bruni finished off the other two on a humiliating night for Missouri. Substitute goalkeeper Sophie Guilmette replaced Kate Devine midway through the second half, and the Commodores reserves tried to add insult to injury throughout the later stages.
If not for several impressive saves and interventions from Sheehan, it could've been many more.
If the Tigers are to qualify for the SEC Tournament, they need to find an answer to the defense and fast.