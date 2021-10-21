Iconic Missouri author Mark Twain once said, "History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes." The writer was proved right Thursday, as Missouri soccer won in almost eerily similar circumstances to last season's most famous win.
Last season, the Tigers beat No. 13 Vanderbilt in the Pink Game, 2-1, as Brian Blitz's tenure as the only coach in program history began to sing its swansong. Missouri won that evening behind an assist from Julissa Cisneros to now-graduated Grace Kitts and a winning goal from Cassidy Nurnberger.
This time around, Missouri beat No. 13 Ole Miss in the Pink Game as coach Stefanie Golan's reign is only just beginning. Again, the win came behind an assist from Cisneros and a goal from Nurnberger, but this time the two connected for the winner.
"I was not expecting it to play out just like last year did," Nurnberger said. "When I'm able to finish and help (the) team with the game winner, it's a great feeling."
The uneducated eye may have gotten the wrong idea of which side was ranked No. 13 in the country. For the first 50 minutes of the match, Missouri dominated the match in every facet, controlling the ball and hitting the Rebels with a devastating counterattack. It didn't take long for the Tigers to take advantage.
Megan Oduyoye's first-career collegiate goal — and overall point — gave the Tigers the lead in the third minute. A goalmouth scramble was only partially cleared by the Rebels defense, finding its way to the redshirt sophomore, who fired it into the top-right corner.
"(I'm) in shock," Oduyoye said. "To have a goal in the first five minutes and just be there and put it into the back of the net was greater than I could have imagined."
The Cisneros-Nurnberger connection came 46 minutes later.
Molly Martin's 59th-minute strike served as nothing more than consolation for an Ole Miss team bound to take a major hit in the national rankings and SEC seeding.
It wasn't just a good night for Missouri in Columbia, though.
The Tigers could have been eliminated from postseason contention with a loss and wins from Texas A&M and Florida. But in a twist of Twain-esque storytelling, Missouri went three-for-three on the evening.
The Aggies fell to an unfavored Mississippi State 2-1. The Gators dropped their match to Georgia 4-3, despite the Bulldogs playing with 10 after Cecily Stoute's 65th-minute red card. It was a night Missouri coach Stefanie Golan couldn't have drawn up better — both in Columbia and around the SEC.
"We knew coming into this game that we stood a chance of winning this one," Golan said. ... "We've said all year that we're capable of more than we know we are."
It's a second marquee win for Golan in her first season in Columbia. Beating then-unbeaten Notre Dame 3-2 after extra time early in the season and now upsetting an SEC Tournament favorite has given her a strong foundation to build upon for the future.
"I didn't come to Mizzou for what Mizzou is — I came to Mizzou for what Mizzou can become," Golan said. "This just continues to drive the belief that this can be a very special program."
While the upset over the Rebels and other results give the Tigers an opening to sneak into the 10-team SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama, they're not out of the woods just yet. However, a favorable final two matches against Kentucky in the conference basement and a now-likely winner take all match against Texas A&M, the path to "Reach the Beach" just became much more surmountable for Golan and her side.
"This is huge momentum for us," Nurnberger said. "Going into it, we're talking about how we need the points and how everyday matters so we can make it to the Beach, so this was huge."