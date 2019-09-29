For the third time this season, Missouri’s Sarah Luebbert stood behind the penalty spot.
For the third time this season, she fired a penalty kick towards goal. But for the very first time this season, the goalkeeper met the ball at the bottom-left corner of the goal to make the save.
As Georgia’s Emory Wegener clutched the ball in her gloves, the tide of the game turned in her team’s favor. The Bulldogs led by just 2-1 at the time, but would go on to score three more after Luebbert’s missed penalty to cruise to a 5-1 win Sunday at Walton Stadium.
“That was our chance to get back in the game, right?” MU coach Bryan Blitz said. “That’s a hard thing to come back from, and we didn’t.”
The loss leaves Missouri (6-4-1, 0-2-1 SEC) winless more than a quarter of the way through conference play, with Sunday’s crushing defeat going down as the team’s worst result of the season. Georgia (5-4-2, 1-1-1), which was picked to finish 13th in the SEC’s preseason poll, also entered the game without a conference win.
Luebbert had previously converted from the spot against Xavier and Florida this season, but she met her match in Wegener, who made her only save of the game on that play.
“It happens,” Luebbert said. “I picked my side, I tried to see if the goalie would guess which way, and I just looked too late.”
The slight, 5-foot-7 Wegener has been a thorn in Missouri’s side since last season, when she made eight saves as a freshman to preserve a 0-0 draw in Athens, Georgia. This year, it was Georgia’s physical display in defense that frustrated the Tigers at every opportunity, which led to Wegener facing just one shot on target other than the penalty.
“They were a desperate team, and they played more desperate than we did,” Blitz said of the Bulldogs. “I think that was the difference. They came into our house, they deserved to win wholeheartedly.”
Georgia took an initial lead in the 18th minute, but Missouri responded quickly with Luebbert’s fifth goal of the season just two minutes later. Midfielder Zoe Cross fed Luebbert with an assist that left her with an easy finish after a charging run into the box.
A headed goal by Ashley Anderson restored the visitors’ lead before halftime. Facing a second half deficit for the second straight game, the Tigers pushed for an equalizer until the 63rd-minute penalty miss seemed to take their legs out from under them.
“We had to start throwing numbers forward to try to get our goal back, but they were really efficient and clean with their finishing,” Luebbert said. “Throughout the whole game they just outworked us.”
After an errant Georgia cross found the back of the net to make it 3-1 in the 67th minute, Blitz relieved goalkeeper Peyton Bauman to give freshman McKenna Sheehan the first game action of her career. Sheehan made two saves but conceded twice to Georgia freshman Chloe Chapman to produce the 5-1 scoreline.
The loss was Missouri’s first to Georgia since 2013, ending a five-game unbeaten streak against the Bulldogs. It was also MU’s worst SEC defeat since a 7-1 hammering at the hands of Texas A&M in the 2017 conference tournament.
The Tigers now sit near the bottom of the SEC standings as one of just four teams without a conference win. Nationally ranked opponents await in each of the next two games, beginning at home against No. 8 South Carolina on Friday.
“Any time you get your butt whupped at home, you can go two ways,” Blitz said. "I think that’s probably rock bottom for us, and sometimes you can bounce higher the further you go down."
MU will host the Gamecocks at 7 p.m. Friday before visiting No. 15 Vanderbilt on Oct. 10.