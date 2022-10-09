Missouri clung to a 2-1 lead with 25 minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Florida at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia when Milena Fischer put the game on ice for the Tigers.

After Florida's Ashley Tutas was called for a foul in the Gators' penalty box, Fischer stepped up to take the penalty shot for Missouri and slotted her shot into the bottom right corner of the net past a diving Florida goalkeeper. 

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

