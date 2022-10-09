Missouri clung to a 2-1 lead with 25 minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Florida at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia when Milena Fischer put the game on ice for the Tigers.
After Florida's Ashley Tutas was called for a foul in the Gators' penalty box, Fischer stepped up to take the penalty shot for Missouri and slotted her shot into the bottom right corner of the net past a diving Florida goalkeeper.
Fischer's goal was the deciding factor in Missouri's 3-2 victory, and it was the sophomore midfielder's second goal of the season.
The scoring began early for the Tigers with a goal from Elena Zuchowski in just the third minute of the match. Zuchowski netted a tap-in after she found her way into the back side of the penalty box and got on the receiving end of a ground cross that to the surprise of many made its way through seven Florida defenders.
Zuchowski's goal ended a seven-half goal drought that covered the last four games Missouri played before Sunday's matchup. The Tigers' last goal came in a 2-1 loss at LSU on Sept. 22.
Kylee Simmons got in on the action in the 28th minute with a shot from the top of the box that narrowly beat Florida goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg diving to her left to extend Missouri's advantage to 2-0.
The win is Missouri's first against an SEC opponent since — and first overall — since the Tigers upset No. 23 Auburn on Sept. 16.
Bella Hollenbach continued to impress in goal for Missouri with two saves in a winning effort. The freshman goalkeeper was under constant pressure for big portions of the match, with Florida producing 12 shots to Missouri's six. Both sides put four shots on target in the contest.
After Missouri extended its lead to 3-1 on Fischer's penalty kick, Florida tightened the gap to one in the 84th minute on a goal from Syd Kennedy, but the Tigers defense stayed intact over the final six minutes of play to preserve the one-goal lead, and MU walked away with the victory.
"It wasn't a pretty win, but it was a very, very gritty win," coach Stephanie Golan told SEC Network postgame. "We knew it was going to be a battle, and our kids fought through a tough Sunday match."
Missouri (5-6-2, 2-3-1) will look to carry the momentum from Sunday's win on the road this week for a 6 p.m. Friday contest at Georgia. The Tigers will look to end another drought, with the team still looking for its first road win of the season.