It's been a start to forget for coach Stefanie Golan and Missouri soccer.
The Tigers have stumbled to an 0-2 record this season, holding a minus-nine goal differential following 4-0 and 5-0 defeats to Illinois and Nebraska, respectively.
Missouri has offered little going forward and even less in defense. The Tigers have been outshot 28-15 through their first two matches and have looked increasingly disorganized defensively. Golan said her team has been "leaking goals."
The Tigers have a chance to clean up the defense and gain some momentum going forward against Indiana State and Missouri natives Sidney Ewing, Serra Harahan and Maddie Helling at 6 p.m. Thursday in Columbia. Missouri will also be celebrating its seniors prior to the match.
The Sycamores come into the match 1-1 following a 3-1 win against Eastern Illinois and a 2-1 loss in extra time against Northern Illinois. Their four goals have come from four different scorers — Katie Yankey, Mackenzie Kent, Audrey Stephens and Chloe Tesny.
Kent was named MVC Freshman of the Week on Monday for her performances in the first two matches. She scored her first collegiate goal in the closing moments of regulation to tie the match with Northern Illinois.
Indiana State was picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference behind Loyola and Illinois State in the preseason coaches poll. Three players — CeCe Wahlberg, Chloee Kooker and Kloe Pettigrew — received All-MVC preseason honors.
The Sycamores finished 6-4 last season, their only regular-season nonconference match being a 3-0 loss to St. Louis. Wahlberg, Stephens and Yankey led the team in scoring with two goals each, and Ewing had the team lead in assists with two.
In terms of historic precedence, there is very little to look at for this match. The two sides have only met on one other occasion, a 4-0 win for Missouri in 2001.
Golan said she didn't know anything about Indiana State following the defeat to Nebraska, instead focusing on her own team and doing a better job of preparing them for matches.
It doesn't get any easier for the Tigers after the match against the Sycamores. Missouri hosts 1-0 Miami on Sept. 2 and 1-0-1 Notre Dame on Sept. 5 before traveling west for matches against Northern Colorado and No. 24 BYU. The Tigers being SEC play at home against No. 16 South Carolina on Sept. 16.
The Fighting Irish beat Illinois 4-0 in a preseason match before the Illini beat Missouri by the same score.
"We've got a long way to go," Golan said following the defeat to Nebraska. "Fortunately, we have a few more games before we get into SEC play to try to put ourselves in the best position."