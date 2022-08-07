Missouri soccer played in its first preseason match of the 2022 season Sunday — tying Memphis 0-0.
Memphis nearly scored in the first half, but redshirt freshman goalie Bella Hollenbach made a phenomenal save to keep the score even.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Missouri soccer played in its first preseason match of the 2022 season Sunday — tying Memphis 0-0.
Memphis nearly scored in the first half, but redshirt freshman goalie Bella Hollenbach made a phenomenal save to keep the score even.
Missouri will hit the pitch for its next exhibition match at 10 a.m. Saturday against Kent State on the road.
Editor/reporter for the Missourian sports desk. Reach me at langsconor@gmail.com or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.