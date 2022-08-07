Missouri soccer played in its first preseason match of the 2022 season Sunday — tying Memphis 0-0.

Memphis nearly scored in the first half, but redshirt freshman goalie Bella Hollenbach made a phenomenal save to keep the score even.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Editor/reporter for the Missourian sports desk. Reach me at langsconor@gmail.com or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you