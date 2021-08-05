Missouri soccer will appear in three nationally televised matches in the upcoming season. All three will be broadcast on SEC Network and will be hosted in Columbia.
The first televised match will show MU against Nebraska on August 22, before the Tigers begin SEC play. Missouri trails the all-time series with the Corn Huskers 19-3, with the last match being a 3-0 loss in 2017.
The Tigers begin conference play against No. 17 South Carolina on Sept. 16 in Columbia. The Gamecocks took both matches against Missouri last season.
Missouri's final nationally televised match of the season is Sept. 26 against Tennessee. The Volunteers took the match last season 2-1 in Knoxville.
The rest of Missouri's matches will be available on SEC Network +.