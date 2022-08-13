The Southeastern Conference announced its television schedule for the upcoming season Friday, with Missouri soccer and volleyball each to appear.

Three MU soccer games will air on SEC Network, starting with its game against Kansas at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. During the Tigers’ conference slate, two games will be broadcast — against Florida at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Florida, and against Kentucky at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at home.

