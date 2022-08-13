The Southeastern Conference announced its television schedule for the upcoming season Friday, with Missouri soccer and volleyball each to appear.
Three MU soccer games will air on SEC Network, starting with its game against Kansas at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. During the Tigers’ conference slate, two games will be broadcast — against Florida at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Florida, and against Kentucky at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at home.
The remainder of Missouri’s games will stream on SEC Network+.
MU volleyball will have six games air on national television — five on SEC Network and one on ESPNU.
The Tigers’ SEC home opener against Tennessee will be the lone game on ESPNU, with the game set to start at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.
The five games that will air on SEC Network are South Carolina at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 in Columbia, South Carolina; Auburn at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at home; Ole Miss at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 in Oxford, Mississippi; Arkansas at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at home; and Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at home.
Soccer concluded its preseason slate Saturday, and will open its regular season against Southeast Missouri State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
Volleyball has its black and gold scrimmage at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hearnes Center, before opening its season at the South Dakota Tournament against Northern Kentucky at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 in Vermillion, South Dakota.