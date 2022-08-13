The Southeastern Conference announced some television details for the upcoming fall season Friday, with Missouri soccer and volleyball each landing a handful of national telecasts.

Three MU soccer games will air on SEC Network, starting with its game against Kansas at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. During the Tigers’ conference slate, two games will be broadcast on SEC Network — against Florida at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Florida, and against Kentucky at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at home.

