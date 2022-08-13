The Southeastern Conference announced some television details for the upcoming fall season Friday, with Missouri soccer and volleyball each landing a handful of national telecasts.
Three MU soccer games will air on SEC Network, starting with its game against Kansas at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. During the Tigers’ conference slate, two games will be broadcast on SEC Network — against Florida at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Florida, and against Kentucky at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at home.
The remainder of Missouri’s games will stream on SEC Network+.
MU volleyball will have six games air on national television — five on SEC Network and one on ESPNU.
The Tigers’ SEC home opener against Tennessee will be the lone game on ESPNU, with the contest set to start at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.
The five games that will air on SEC Network are South Carolina at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 in Columbia, South Carolina; Auburn at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at home; Ole Miss at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 in Oxford, Mississippi; Arkansas at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at home; and Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at home.
Soccer concluded its preseason slate Saturday at Kent State and will open its regular season against Southeast Missouri State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
Volleyball has its Black & Gold scrimmage at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hearnes Center before opening its season at South Dakota’s tournament against Northern Kentucky at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 in Vermillion, South Dakota.