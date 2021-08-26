Missouri soccer will have to wait even longer for a shot at its first win of the season.
The Tigers' match against Indiana State on Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather. The match was initially delayed by more than two hours before officials decided to pull the plug.
The two teams will play at 11 a.m. on Friday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia.
The match against Indiana State was meant to be Senior Night for the Tigers, but that will be rescheduled for a later date. Missouri was set to celebrate six of its players — Skye Kingsley, Momoloa Adesanmi, Macy Trujillo, Blythe Beldner, Cassidy Nurnberger and Julissa Cisneros.
Senior Night was postponed so the Tigers can "honor them properly," per the program's Twitter page.