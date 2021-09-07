Milena Fischer and Germany found themselves lining up against the Netherlands in the final of the U17 Women’s European Championships in Bulgaria. The scoring started early — Sophie Weidauer put Die Nationalelf up 1-0 in the 19th minute before Nikita Rudy Tromp equalized for the Oranje two minutes later.
The next 99 minutes were a stalemate. Penalties were needed to decide the European champion.
Fischer and Germany won the shootout 3-2, avenging a previous loss to the Netherlands in the same tournament, and were crowned as European champions.
“It was amazing,” the midfielder from Saarbrücken, Germany, said. “I didn’t even think, ‘I’m going to the European Championships,’ and then you won the European Championships. It was a pretty cool feeling to be the best team in Europe.”
Two years later, Fischer finds herself in another foreign country, though not with her national team and not in Europe.
Fischer signed with Missouri last spring and traveled more than 4,600 miles over the Atlantic and across seven time zones to be in Columbia for the fall season. She’d wanted to come to the U.S. for about a year before she left, she said, because of the opportunity to play soccer and get an education, which would’ve been more difficult in Germany.
“The system is different,” Fischer said. “It’s not combined, so I probably would have to work out everything by myself.
“So I thought, ‘Why not try to go to the U.S. to (play) college soccer?’”
She chose Missouri over Colorado and Harvard. Fischer said Missouri came to her and that everything fit.
The former 1. FC Saarbrücken player in the 2. Frauen Bundesliga has been a major part of Missouri coach Stefanie Golan’s team in both of their debut campaigns for the Tigers. In the first two matches, Fischer played a combined 141 minutes, the fifth-highest of all outfield players. She has started every match and has been an integral part of Golan’s plans.
“She may be a freshman in class, but she plays like an upperclassman,” Golan said. “That helps the players around her have an inordinate amount of trust in her. She’s earned that.”
Fischer’s trust among the coaching staff has paid off.
Golan’s tactical setup in recent matches gives Fischer the license to get forward out of midfield and join the attack. This resulted in her scoring twice Sunday in a 3-2 upset win over Notre Dame. Since starting the season 0-2, the Tigers are have won three straight and are building momentum as they look toward SEC play.
And Fischer is ”starting to come into her own and get comfortable in the environment,” Golan said.
The first-year Missouri coach also said she set up her system to help Fischer. Since the Tigers made tactical adjustments after the losses to Illinois and Nebraska, Fischer has thrived.
“The things they want to do now is what I’m used to from home,” Fischer said.
But making sure someone feels at home in a different country goes beyond the pitch. Fischer said the coaches have helped her since she made the move by talking to her and asking how things are going.
“It’s constant communication,” Golan said. “It’s constant conversations to make sure we understand.”
Despite her success on the field, Fischer had some troubles adapting to her new home when she first arrived. She cited meeting new people and getting used to the new environment.
“You can’t just say, ‘Oh, I’m going home now’” when there’s a problem, Fischer said. “It’s just not possible. ... If everything goes right, it’s OK, but when something goes wrong, you get the thoughts, ‘It could be better at home.’”
But in her time away from her family in Germany, she said she’s found comfort in her team, particularly with the other freshmen.
“I think the whole team and the whole experience because the team makes a little family outside from home,” Fischer said. “... I have my team. That’s my family here.”