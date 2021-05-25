Missouri soccer's Morcquess Oliphant was named as the team's representative of the SEC Community Service Team. The conference recognizes athletes that volunteer in their community with a team for each of the 21 sponsored sports, with an intention of recognizing one athlete from each school in the teams.
Oliphant volunteered at an urgent care center and logged almost 85 hours of service time, a news release said. The release also stated that the now-graduated Frisco, Texas, native also read with elementary school students with Adventure Club, which is a Columbia Public Schools program intended to help children with emotional, cognitive, physical and social development.
Oliphant was a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll every year she spent with the Tigers and was named to the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Second Team by Diversity Magazine.