Missouri softball announced that former Tigers pitcher Madi Norman is returning to the team as a volunteer assistant coach. Norman pitched for Missouri from 2017-19.
"Madi was not only an outstanding player here at Mizzou who won us a lot of ball games, but more importantly, she was a tremendous role model," Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said in a news release. "She has tremendous ties to the youth softball community, the Columbia area and especially our alumni."
Norman's final season with the Tigers was Anderson's first. Her final collegiate appearance came in a win against UCLA in the Los Angeles Regional. She was named to the NFCA Southeast All-Region Third Team that year.
"I am extremely honored for Coach Anderson to allow me this opportunity," Norman said in the release. "I have come full circle, and I'm happy to be home again at Mizzou."