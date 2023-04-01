For a second straight day, the Missouri softball team fell 4-0 to 13th-ranked Alabama, this time in extra innings.

Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium, Crimson Tide All-American Montana Fouts blanked the Tigers (21-16, 1-10 SEC) for a second straight game, going all nine innings and striking out 14.

