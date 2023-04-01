For a second straight day, the Missouri softball team fell 4-0 to 13th-ranked Alabama, this time in extra innings.
Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium, Crimson Tide All-American Montana Fouts blanked the Tigers (21-16, 1-10 SEC) for a second straight game, going all nine innings and striking out 14.
Missouri's Laurin Krings hung with Fouts (13-6) through eight innings, but she and the MU bullpen couldn't keep Alabama (26-10, 4-4) off the board in the ninth. Krings (7-8) went 8⅔ innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out six.
The Tigers and Tide finish off their series at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The game streams on SEC Network+.