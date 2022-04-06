No. 24 Missouri softball picked up a midweek nonconference win Wednesday, beating Kansas City 5-1 at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Coach Larissa Anderson spoke Sunday about how moving Jenna Laird into the leadoff spot gave the sophomore more freedom at the plate and on the bases. Laird exercised that freedom in the first inning against the Roos, dropping down a bunt for a leadoff single. Four batters later, Laird dashed home on Alex Honnold’s single to continue the Tigers’ recent trend of scoring first.
With Missouri in front 1-0 in the bottom of the third, Casidy Chaumont drove a high fly ball into the twisting wind. Kansas City center fielder Kloe Hilbrenner quickly ran out of real estate as the ball drifted over the wall for a two-run homer. The long ball was Chaumont’s first since she returned from injury Friday. She finished 2 for 3 with two runs, two RBI and two extra-base hits.
“She’s one of those lightning players that just sparks everybody,” Anderson said. … “She’s in a lot of pain. She’s very limited. She’s wearing this shoulder harness that she has a hard time raising her arm above her head. So for her to continue to have that success really just gives so much more belief to the team on what you can overcome.”
With a three-run lead and Laurin Krings in the circle, Missouri (23-13, 3-5 SEC) was in a comfortable spot. Krings was perfect through her first three innings before Hilbrenner led off the top of the fourth with a double. Hilbrenner came around to score later in the inning on an infield single for Kansas City’s only run.
Krings finished her start by setting the Roos (8-23, 4-2 Summit League) down in order in the fifth inning. Krings allowed two hits and one run while striking out nine over five innings. For the second consecutive start, Krings did not walk a batter.
The Tigers added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Kelsee Mortimer plated Chaumont with an RBI pinch-hit single. Laird made it 5-1 Missouri with an RBI single to left field. Laird went 2 for 4, joining Kendyll Bailey and Chaumont as Tigers to record multiple hits in the contest.
Missouri’s bullpen took care of the later innings. Schumacher pitched a scoreless sixth, but after she allowed back-to-back singles to begin the seventh, Emma Nichols replaced her in the circle. It was a situation Nichols was prepared for.
“We do that a lot in practice … where our pitchers would throw live to our hitters, and I’d have a pitcher get a couple batters and then immediately, ‘Nichols you’re coming in and there’s a runner on two,’” Anderson said.
Nichols couldn’t have drawn up a better appearance. The junior forced a 6-4-3 double play followed by a lineout to close the game.