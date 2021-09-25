Missouri softball ended this past season a game shy from making it past the Columbia Super Regional. Though ending their season earlier than they wanted, last year's Tiger squad made MU into one of the top-tier teams in the SEC. On Saturday afternoon, they picked up right where they left off.
The Tigers began their fall schedule with a two-for-one special against Saint Louis and Missouri State. Opening the day against the Billikens, Missouri rotated in many of its players, giving each a taste of play in the crisp fall weather. The Tigers showed team cohesiveness, even in the lull of scoreless innings.
Its shining moments came in the third and seventh innings. After right fielder Abby George camped out at third base, Kimberly Wert went up to bat. On the second pitch, Wert hit one between first and second base, sending George home. Pinch hits like those came few and far between against Saint Louis but only resulted in a score in those two innings.
In a gritty matchup, the Billikens wore out Missouri's pitcher. Saint Louis loaded up the bases, junior Allie Herron smacked one to left field and brought in two runners to close out the game.
Coach Larissa Anderson was able to give three pitchers some time on the mound, starting with Jordan Weber, then Megan Schumacher and closing the game out with Jayci Kruse. Kruse, who is a freshman, made her preseason debut, throwing 20 strikes against Saint Louis. Each pitcher held their own, walking three batters and finishing with five strikeouts, four of those coming from Weber.
Next up were the Bears. The Tigers regrouped as the crowd of blue filtered out and was replaced with burgundy. Missouri State started at bat going three and out ending on Tess Weakly's strikeout.
Tigers' catcher Hatti Moore got things started on offense. Her hit to center field got her to third base, and that was the spark they needed to go into the next inning ready to score.
Outfielder Cayla Kessinger hit a double followed by a pop fly out giving the Tigers their first out of the inning. First baseman Emma Raabe was up to bat. She let the first go, then swung and missed the next one. Raabe's back was up against the wall, and she had to hit. So she did, hitting the ball barely inside the field to send Kessinger home. From that point on, Missouri built off of its one-score inning to send the Bears scoreless for the next four innings of the game.
Missouri State put up a fight, mainly in its fielding. The Bears covered just about any base they could following Missouri's run in the second. They stopped Brooke Wilmes from scoring at home after a connection from center field to catcher Alex Boze.
In the bottom of the fourth inning though, the Tigers struck again. Junior Megan Moll and sophomore Chantice Phillips bring runners home extending their lead to four. Missouri closed out the evening beating the Bears and finishing the two-game stretch only making two errors.
Fall ball gives teams a chance to get all their players in the rotation, and the Tigers did just that, giving both freshman and super seniors some field time.
In addition to Kruse, freshmen Maddie Snider, Vanessa Hollingsworth and Julia Crenshaw also made their debuts. Hollingsworth hit a single, while Crenshaw took the field filling in for sophomore Jenna Laird in the seventh inning.
As for super seniors, all but one returner — Casidy Chaumont — played.
The Tigers continue their fall schedule Oct. 3 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Their fall schedule will conclude Oct. 15 at home. All of this is preparation to get back to where they ended off last season in the super regionals.
"As a team we know we can make it, we were one game short of it last year," Laird said. "We just know that we got to keep it going, bring the same momentum that we had last year and bring it in the beginning of this season."