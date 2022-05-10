After a strong finish to the regular season, Missouri softball is set to face Auburn in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Gainesville, Florida.
Seventh-seeded Missouri (33-19, 12-11) finished ahead of 10th-seeded Auburn (39-14, 11-13) in conference play, but Missouri will have its hands full in the first round of the tournament and beyond, if it wins Wednesday. Nine SEC teams are ranked in the top 25 of the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, and 11 of the 13 teams in the conference are inside the top 29 of the NCAA’s RPI through play Monday.
“This is literally like a pre-World Series,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “You have the best teams in the country playing at one venue. Thirteen teams — it’s just gonna be phenomenal for them to experience with sellout crowds.”
In a single-elimination format, Missouri will likely need to overcome Maddie Penta, Auburn’s expected starting pitcher, to continue in the tournament. Penta, a sophomore, carries a 1.79 ERA and has struck out 247 batters in 176 innings.
“She’s conveniently wild,” Anderson said. “She doesn’t have that pinpoint control, but she has control enough that she throws the ball to the zone, but you cannot sit on one side of the plate. So we have to be ready to hit everything. That’s gonna be the big message going into (Wednesday) is, ‘You don’t wait for her to make a mistake. You jump over every single opportunity that you have.’”
In conference games, Penta has a 2.84 ERA and has accumulated the second-most strikeouts in the SEC, trailing only Alabama’s Montana Fouts, whom Missouri had difficulty against this past weekend.
Penta is not the only underclassman behind Auburn’s success. In Auburn’s final regular-season game, the first four hitters in its starting lineup were underclassmen, while the second, third and fourth hitters were freshmen. Bri Ellis, one of Auburn’s freshman stars, leads the team with 18 home runs and a .766 slugging percentage.
With a starting lineup composed of mainly upperclassmen and experience from last year’s postseason run that ended in the super regional, Missouri is the other end of the extreme.
“We have so much experience in upperclassmen that they really want to make a tremendous run and really enjoy every single moment and every single opportunity,” Anderson said. “Obviously, last year gave them that experience and they just want to live those moments again.”