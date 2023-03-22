Wind-up, snap, pop. Wind-up, snap, pop.

These were the sounds of freshman Cierra Harrison retiring batter after batter in Missouri softball’s midweek match-up against Drake on Wednesday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you