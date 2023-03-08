No. 23
Missouri hosted Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon at Mizzou Softball Stadium, where a considerable crowd was bundled up in black and gold gear to witness the Tigers’ 11-5 win over the Roos in their home opener.
Missouri improved to 16-6 with the win, while Kansas City dropped to 5-14.
Freshman Cierra Harrison (5-0) started in the circle by pitching four straight scoreless innings before the Roos started to chip away at MU’s lead in the fifth and sixth. Harrison credited the performance to the defense behind her.
MU coach Larissa Anderson ended up pulling the freshman after five innings, noting that she wanted others on the pitching staff to see some action.
Missouri led 7-1 heading into the sixth, but the Roos capitalized on four base hits and a walk issued by reliever Megan Schumacher to cut their deficit to 7-5.
Freshman Taylor Pannell relieved the senior in the circle with no outs and promptly retired three straight batters to escape the frame without further damage.
“That was really awesome to see,” Anderson said, “because we’re going to rely on her in that closing role.”
Missouri extended its lead in the bottom of the sixth with four runs in response.
Jefferson City grad Kara Daly, the Tigers’ leadoff hitter, knocked a single up the middle and scored on an RBI single from Chantice Phillips, which kickstarted a string of hits that put the game out of reach.
“They know how to manufacture some runs,” Anderson said of her lineup. “We have a lot of speed to be able to put some runners in motion, but it really starts with that leadoff batter to hit the ball hard. That’s why they say hitting is contagious.”
Payton Jackson hit a triple to score Phillips and later scored on a passed ball, and Megan Moll doubled before scoring on an error.
Daly started a double play at third base in the seventh to seal the win.
The Tigers wasted no time getting on the board. After a 1-2-3 first from Harrison, Phillips clobbered a three-run home run over the center-field fence — the junior’s first long ball of the season.
“I just tried to execute a good swing,” Phillips said, “and the result (was) the result.”
Missouri outhit Kansas City 11-8. Phillips finished the game 2-for-4 with four RBI. Junior shortstop Jenna Laird was 1-for-2 with three walks and a pair of RBI. Jackson, Moll and Julia Crenshaw also recorded two hits.
The Tigers will stay in Columbia through the weekend to commence Southeastern Conference play against No. 14 Kentucky.
