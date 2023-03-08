No. 23

Missouri hosted Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon at Mizzou Softball Stadium, where a considerable crowd was bundled up in black and gold gear to witness the Tigers’ 11-5 win over the Roos in their home opener.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

