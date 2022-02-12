No. 11 Missouri and No. 13 Virginia Tech played out one of the most thrilling games of the young college softball season Saturday. With the help of All-American pitcher Keely Rochard, the Hokies edged out a 4-3 win over the Tigers.
Missouri split its two Saturday games in the Northern Lights Invitational, cruising to an 8-1 victory against Wisconsin in its first match before falling to Virginia Tech. The Tigers looked much more like the team with World Series aspirations than the one that showed up Friday, but a day that saw Missouri make improvements could have been one where it made a statement.
The Tigers had a mountain to climb in taking down Virginia Tech’s Rochard, but they jumped out to an early lead in the second inning. Rochard walked the inning’s leadoff hitter, Kim Wert, and it proved costly. Alex Honnold and Kendyll Bailey reached on infield singles, and suddenly Missouri had the bases loaded with nobody out.
Megan Moll struck quickly, poking a single into left field on the first pitch she saw to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Rochard let one go and Honnold scored from third on a wild pitch.
One inning later, Missouri starter Laurin Krings was burned after walking the first batter of the inning. With two outs and the Hokies occupying first and second, Jayme Bailey ripped a double into the outfield and tied the game 2-2. The inning could have been worse for the Tigers if Casidy Chaumont hadn’t made a diving catch to keep Darby Trull off the bases immediately following the leadoff walk.
Virginia Tech scored its third unanswered run in the fourth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Emma Nichols, who came in to relieve Krings in the middle of the inning, forced Cameron Fagan to ground out.
Not all one-run deficits are equally daunting. By the time Jenna Laird stepped up to the plate in the fifth, Rochard had retired eight consecutive Tigers. The last Missouri hitter to beat her was Laird, and she did so again, knocking a two-out single up the middle.
When Hatti Moore hit a pop-up into the night sky, Laird’s hit appeared meaningless. Except it wasn’t.
The Hokies couldn’t haul in the pop-up, and Laird raced around from first to score and knot the game up at 3-3.
However, Missouri’s own defensive miscue would later hand the lead back to Virginia Tech.
Still tied in the sixth inning, the Hokies had a runner on second with two outs. Kelsey Brown hit a seemingly-innocent infield grounder, but a wide throw to first pulled Riley Frizell off the bag. By the time she recovered, the runner from second had scored and Virginia Tech was back in front.
Rochard slammed the door in the top of the seventh, striking out two Tigers and retiring fellow Preseason All-American Brooke Wilmes for the final out.
In Missouri’s first game Saturday against Wisconsin, Moore shut down two steal attempts a day after the Tigers allowed seven stolen bases over two games. After struggling to do so in its loss to UConn, Missouri put its leadoff hitter aboard in three of six innings against the Badgers. Missouri scored at least two runs in all three of those innings.
Bailey led off the second inning with a walk. Pinch runner Kendal Cook advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and a single before Chaumont drove her in with an RBI groundout. Next up, Wilmes scored Hannah McGivern with her first hit of the game. Wilmes finished the game 3 for 4 with two RBI.
The Tigers offense kept rolling in the third, utilizing a barrage of hits to push across three more runs. Wert first plated Laird with an RBI double. Bailey had to settle for a sacrifice fly after coming up just short of a three-run homer to center field. Moll gave Missouri its fifth run with an RBI infield single.
After three innings, the Tigers had more hits than they did in either game they played Friday.
For the second day in a row, Jordan Weber was a rock for Missouri. She allowed just one hit over four innings of work against Wisconsin. The junior was not as dominant as she was Friday — she walked four batters and hit another while striking out one Badger — but with the support of her offense it was more than enough. After Saturday’s effort, Weber sits at 10 consecutive scoreless innings to start the season.
Wisconsin’s Skylar Sirdashney played spoiler throughout the game. The Badgers’ third baseman broke up Weber’s no-hitter in the fourth and ended Missouri’s shutout bid in the sixth with a triple to right-center.
The Tigers added three more runs in the sixth, including two on Vanessa Hollingsworth’s first hit with the team, a single to right field. Wilmes drove in Hollingsworth with her third hit of the game.
Missouri rounds out the invitational Sunday with a game against No. 24 Liberty.