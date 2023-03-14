MU softball claims Braggin' Rights in doubleheader sweep over Illinois

Missouri starting pitcher Jordan Weber picks up a ball before an inning Tuesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Weber, a senior, struck out five batters in the Tigers' 3-2 win against Illinois in the first game of a doubleheader.
It's almost impossible to hear anything in Mizzou Softball Stadium — other than the creative shouts and chants erupting from Missouri softball's dugout, especially with a home field advantage and a gaping lead.
The only thing more deafening: another doubleheader sweep over Illinois, the Tigers' second in two seasons.
And Braggin' Rights, of course.
The Tigers defeated the Fighting Illini 3-2 and 7-0 in Columbia on Tuesday. On a two-win high, they'll face a daunting No. 8 Florida team this weekend in Gainesville starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
"It feels more like us," Laurin Krings said after retiring the last 11 batters she faced to wrap Game 2. "We felt like we were playing our game and just Mizzou softball in general."
The Tigers didn't let a scoreless weekend against Kentucky hold them back from compiling wins and improving to 18-9 on the season.
Junior Alex Honnold paced Missouri in both games, collecting three doubles. She went 2-for-3 and 1-for-2 in Game 1 and 2, respectively.
In Tuesday's finale, the Tigers posted two runs in the first inning thanks to hits by Jenna Laird, Honnold and Kara Daly.
Daly, a Jefferson City grad, also delivered a bases-clearing three-run triple in the fifth inning to extend Missouri's lead. The set-up was almost identical to Daly's grand slam against Cal Poly in February.
"Obviously, we needed some runs," Daly said. "So I was focusing on staying on top of the ball, or trying to at least, and then driving in as many runs as I could."
Krings, or "Specs" as the team calls her, struck out 11 during her time in the circle. Jordan Weber had previously held the Illini to no hits or runs through the fifth inning of Game 1.
"I felt more like me out there," Krings said.
On defense, second baseman Maddie Gallagher made a diving catch in foul territory to collect an out in the second inning of Game 2. Tigers coach Larissa Anderson noted how impressed she was with Missouri's defense overall.
"When your offense is struggling, we have to rely on defense, pitching a defense to keep us in the ballgame," she said. "So we have to continue to play great defense."
Illinois attempted a comeback late in the first game, posting one run in the sixth and another on a home run in the seventh. Weber was unfazed, however, as she retired the next three consecutive batters.
Anderson said she wants the Tigers to be more aggressive at the plate this weekend as they try to upset Florida. Following Friday's game, Missouri will face the Gators (19-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday and wrap the three-day series at noon Sunday.
Anderson said she would like to see lineup start jumping on the first strike or hittable pitch thrown their way.
"We know what we're supposed to do, we know what we're going to do and we know what kind of team we are," Krings said. "It's about trusting ourselves and being able to come and play our game and have fun like we were today. No one else plays like us."
I am a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in Sociology and a Certificate in Sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.
