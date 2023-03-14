 Skip to main content
MU softball claims Braggin' Rights in doubleheader sweep over Illinois

It's almost impossible to hear anything in Mizzou Softball Stadium — other than the creative shouts and chants erupting from Missouri softball's dugout, especially with a home field advantage and a gaping lead.

The only thing more deafening: another doubleheader sweep over Illinois, the Tigers' second in two seasons.

Missouri right-hander Jordan Weber delivers a pitch Tuesday

Missouri right-hander Jordan Weber delivers a pitch Tuesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Weber pitched a complete game in the Tigers' 3-2 win against Illinois in the first game of a doubleheader.
Missouri sophomore Julia Crenshaw prepares for her at-bat from the on-deck circle

Missouri sophomore Julia Crenshaw prepares for her at-bat from the on-deck circle Tuesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Crenshaw has six home runs this season.
Missouri third baseman Kara Daly swings at a pitch Tuesday

Missouri third baseman Kara Daly swings at a pitch Tuesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers beat Illinois 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Missouri second baseman Julia Crenshaw throws out a runner Tuesday

Missouri second baseman Julia Crenshaw throws out a runner Tuesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers improved to 18-9 overall after sweeping their doubleheader against Illinois.
Missouri starting pitcher Jordan Weber picks up a ball before an inning Tuesday

Missouri starting pitcher Jordan Weber picks up a ball before an inning Tuesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Weber, a senior, struck out five batters in the Tigers' 3-2 win against Illinois in the first game of a doubleheader.
