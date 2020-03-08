Missouri coach Larissa Anderson understands how difficult it is to sweep an SEC opponent.
“Winning three games in a series is really, really hard to do,” Anderson said.
No 23 Missouri softball (19-6, 3-0 SEC) accomplished the feat on Sunday, defeating Mississippi (12-13, 0-3 SEC) by a 3-1 score.
In the previous two games against the Tigers, Ole Miss had not hit a home run. However, Sunday that changed early as the Rebels Autumn Gillespie homered in the first inning.
Jordan Weber took the circle for Missouri. Weber didn't have her best stuff early on, but she was able to keep the Tigers in the game. Weber pitched 4 ⅓ innings, allowing two hits and one run.
“She settled in," Anderson said. "She gave us an opportunity and she kept the game close. That’s exactly what I'm asking the pitchers to do all the time."
The Tigers gave Weber some run support in the fourth inning. Cayla Kessinger extended her hitting streak to 14 games with an RBI triple in the fourth inning.
"She is the spark,” Anderson said. “When she capitalizes, she’s going to come through and you can feel that energy entering through the lineup.”
Kessinger's triple woke up a Missouri lineup that only had one hit prior to the fourth inning. Kimberly Wert drove in Kessinger to put Missouri ahead. Missouri would add an insurance run in the fifth inning on a throwing error.
“There’s not one moment where somebody steps in the box and you don’t have the most confidence in them,” Kessinger said.
Emma Nichols looked sharp coming on in the fifth inning in relief for Weber. Nichols had one strikeout and forced multiple ground ball outs, the biggest coming with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Nichols snatched a ground ball that resulted in a double play, stranding three Rebel runners.
“I thought Emma looked outstanding," Anderson said.
The freshman believes the support of her teammates makes pressure situations like this easier to handle.
“All of our teammates are there for us," Nichols said. "Always picking us (up) and especially calming us down since we’re freshmen."
Eli Daniel came on in the seventh inning to close the game out for Missouri. Daniel struck out two batters, including Gillespie to record the save and secure the Tigers win. Daniel spoke on her mindset approaching the at-bat against Gillespie.
“Get her out,” Daniel said. “Make sure to keep it low. She’s tall. Keep it down and in the infield.”
According to Anderson, Daniel is the icing on the cake for the Tigers.
“I have so much confidence in Eli,” Anderson said. "Eli, right now, is the hot hand and I’m going to play every single game on the line with Eli with the ball.”
As the team looks ahead to more conference play, the Tigers believe this series sweep set them on the right path.
"Going into this next weekend I think it gives us all the momentum," Kessinger said. "I think this is what we needed as a team."
The Tigers will travel on the road for their next matchup as they take on Illinois at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.