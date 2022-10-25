Larissa Anderson communicates to the catcher (copy)

Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson relays signs to the Tigers’ catcher during a home game against Southeast Missouri State on April 23, 2019. The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced Tuesday that Anderson will be the association’s next president.

 Qinghui Kong/Missourian

Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson has been elected as the new president of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, the association announced Tuesday.

Anderson succeeds outgoing president and Northwestern coach Kate Drohan.

