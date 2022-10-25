Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson has been elected as the new president of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, the association announced Tuesday.
Anderson succeeds outgoing president and Northwestern coach Kate Drohan.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson has been elected as the new president of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, the association announced Tuesday.
Anderson succeeds outgoing president and Northwestern coach Kate Drohan.
Anderson was also one of eight coaches voted to the NFCA’s Board of Directors who will begin their three-year terms Jan. 1. She is currently the NFCA’s Vice President for Awards. Prior to that, she served as the association’s Vice President for Publications.
Anderson has compiled 134 victories in four seasons at Missouri. The Tigers have hosted an NCAA regional the last two seasons and a super regional in 2021.
MU has made 15 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
Arkansas coach Courtney Diefel will succeed Anderson as Vice President of Awards for 2023, after which she will be eligible to run for a full three-year term.
Joe Yegge, the coach at Division-II Missouri Western, was elected to be the NFCA’s new Vice President of Playing Rules.
Also elected to the NFCA’s Board of Directors to represent their respective groups are University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Leslie Huntington (NCAA D-III), Central Methodist’s Pat Reardon (NAIA), Kansas City Kansas Community College’s Lana Ross (NJCAA) and West Hills College Coalinga’s Gabrielle Brixey (Cal JC).
Blue Springs South coach Kristi Williams, the board’s High School representative, was elected to a full three-year term after starting her service in the middle of the last term.
Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.