MU Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois announced Tuesday that softball coach Larissa Anderson’s contract has been extended through the 2026 season. Anderson’s first contract was set to expire after the 2023 season, which was later extended to expire in 2024.
Anderson is coming off her best season with the program that saw the Tigers reach the Super Regional before falling to James Madison. The 2021 team won 42 games and went 15-9 in conference play. The Tigers are set to have their entire starting lineup return this spring.
In her three seasons as head coach, Anderson has accumulated a 96-49 (.662) record.
“This is a well-deserved extension for Larissa,” Reed-Francois said in a news release. "Excellence is our standard and she has built our softball program into one of the best in the nation. Under her direction, the team has shown improvement every season, been successful in the classroom, recruited at a high level and had a thrilling postseason run in 2021. We are looking forward to a bright future as she and her staff continue to build on last season's success.”