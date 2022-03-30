No. 24 Missouri softball lost 11-7 to Kansas on Wednesday in a midweek road matchup.
Scoring came in bunches for both sides. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. The Tigers evened the score with a four-run top of the third before Kansas retook the lead with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Kendyll Bailey continued her productive stretch at the plate, driving in a run on a double to right field in the third inning. Bailey went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.
The Jayhawks (11-18, 0-3 Big 12) added two runs to their lead in the bottom of the fourth to go up 10-4.
Alex Honnold and Gabi Deters collected RBI singles as part of a three-run fifth inning for Missouri (19-13, 0-5 SEC), but Kansas maintained its lead.
The Tigers are now 1-7 in their past eight games.