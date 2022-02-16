All Missouri had to do was be patient, and its runs continued to accumulate.
Making the most of the nine free passes issued by Florida Gulf Coast, the Tigers rode a quick offensive start to a 6-0 win against the Eagles on Wednesday.
The first inning was a pitching coach’s nightmare. Florida Gulf Coast starter Emily Estroff walked the first three Tigers she faced, putting herself in a hole she wouldn’t be able to get out of unscathed.
With one out in the inning, Hatti Moore struck a ground ball to shortstop. Ryley Topliff and Amaya Gainer worked the middle of the infield, trying to turn a double play to end the frame, but a low throw to first base allowed two runs to score and gave Missouri a 2-0 advantage.
A similar story unfolded in the second inning to give the Tigers two additional runs. After Casidy Chaumont singled with two outs, Estroff issued her fourth and fifth walks of the game, loading the bases again. With two strikes on her, Alex Honnold drove in one run with an infield single. With the ball still in play and Jenna Laird caught in a rundown between second and third, another run crossed the plate.
Missouri’s four-run lead was more than it needed.
Missouri pitcher Laurin Krings had her best showing in the circle this year. The sophomore tossed 4 ⅓ scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk while hitting a batter and striking out three to earn her first win of the season.
The Eagles (2-3) had a chance to chip away at Missouri’s lead in the third inning when they put runners on second and third with no outs, but Krings — with a little help — dug her heels in.
While trying to get a running start to first, lefty Avery Viancos made contact with her own batted ball. The home plate umpire called timeout and ruled her out.
Honnold then continued her strong defensive start. When the next batter lofted a fly ball to right, Honnold lined up behind it and fired home, holding the runners where they were. A groundout to Laird for the third out completed Krings’ Houdini act.
Jordan Weber, fresh off being named to the Northern Lights Invitational All-Tournament Team, came in for relief of Krings with one out in the fifth. Not only did she continue to frustrate Eagles hitters as Krings did, she shut them down completely. Weber was perfect in her 2 ⅔ innings of work. The junior struck out four and lowered her ERA to 0.78.
To put an exclamation point on Missouri’s showing, Kim Wert launched a two-run home run over the left-field fence in the seventh.
After having mixed results in the Northern Lights Invitational, the Tigers (4-2) have their first bit of momentum on the season.