On the final day of the NFCA Leadoff Classic, Missouri continued its dominance.
The Tigers improved to 5-0 with a 5-1 win over Louisville.
This is the first time the Tigers have started the season perfect through their opening weekend since 2016.
Freshman Megan Moll began the scoring for MU with an RBI bunt single in the second inning, scoring Hannah McGivern. Moll would later score from second after Brooke Wilmes hit a single through the right side. This was Moll's first career hit and first career run for the Tigers.
Freshman Megan Schumacher got her second start this tournament as she took the mound for the Tigers against the Cardinals. Schumacher looked sharp on her third consecutive day pitching, showcasing the strikeout ability she had against South Alabama and Minnesota. Schumacher threw five strikeouts and managed to get through five innings after pitching 8.1 innings combined the first two days of the tournament.
Louisville would get its lone run in the third inning off Schumacher as the Cardinals Taylor Roby hit a solo home run to center field.
The Tigers would answer the next half inning as Kimberly Wert started it off with a double towards the warning track. Wert later scored off a Louisville error after the Cardinals second baseman could not field a Brooke Wilmes ground ball cleanly.
MU would add on to its lead in the sixth after Moll scored on a throwing error and Jazmyn Rollin used her speed to beat out an infield single, scoring Wilmes.
Relievers Sophie Dandola and Eli Daniel each threw a scoreless inning to finish off the victory and earn Schumacher her first collegiate win.
MU played an impressive game defensively, not recording an error against the Cardinals.
Missouri also showed depth in its pitching staff with five different pitchers winning during the tournament.
“Today was a great team effort all the way around,” head coach Larissa Anderson said in a press release. “I’m very impressed with our pitching staff and our defense. It’s always an adjustment being outside on dirt to open a season, and we’re playing as if we’ve been on dirt for a month now. We’re getting solid offensive performances all the way through the lineup – every game someone different is stepping up, which is what we need to continue to do to be successful.”
Four of Missouri's wins in the tournament were against teams that are currently ranked in the two major polls.
The Tigers were the only team to go undefeated in the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
“I’m so happy and proud that everyone can see how their hard work and dedication is paying off this season,” Anderson said.
The Tigers next game will be on the road in the ESPN St. Pete/Clearwater Classic as they take on Kansas at noon Thursday in Clearwater, Florida.