It took Missouri softball until the last batter of Friday’s series opener to get the win against Texas A&M. Saturday’s contest was not as dramatic. The Tigers rolled to a 7-2 win over the Aggies at Mizzou Softball Stadium to take the series.
Missouri starter Laurin Krings pitched seven strong innings to secure her 13th win.
Krings consistently worked around base runners. She allowed seven hits and five walks but surrendered only two runs — a solo homer from Aggies freshman Katie Dack in the sixth and an RBI single from Morgan Smith in the seventh — both when the game was out of reach for Texas A&M (27-20, 5-15 SEC).
“They’re gonna get hits,” Krings said. “It’s gonna happen. It’s just a game. (Kendyll Bailey) and Jenna (Laird) both had double plays and they were lined up so perfectly, so I know they’re gonna get the outs and I don’t have to stress myself to get them all by myself.”
The Tigers manufactured a run in the bottom of the first to jump in front early. Brooke Wilmes drew a full-count walk before Bailey doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Kimberly Wert finished the job with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Missouri (31-17, 10-9) used the long ball to score the bulk of its runs. In the bottom of the third, after Laird and Wilmes reached on singles that didn’t make it past the circle, Wert delivered the power. For the sixth time in as many games and 15th time on the season, Wert trotted freely around the bases. She homered to center field to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
With Missouri up 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Kara Daly built on Missouri's already-dominant showing with a two-run homer to the opposite field.
The Tigers captured their sixth straight win and will have an opportunity to sweep an SEC opponent for the second weekend in a row Sunday.
“It’s huge, not only just to win, but how we’re winning,” coach Larissa Anderson said. “We’re winning convincingly. We’re not winning because another team is giving us the game.”