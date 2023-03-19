Missouri softball was back in the Sunshine State this weekend, but this time to compete in its first Southeastern Conference series on the road against No. 8 Florida.
The Tigers fell 4-3 Sunday in the last game of the three-day expedition in Gainesville, Florida.
They previously faced the Gators in a doubleheader Friday, winning 7-3 in Game 1 and losing 4-3 in Game 2. Missouri will be home Wednesday to host Drake at 5:30 p.m. before heading to Auburn on Saturday.
Missouri (19-11, 1-5 SEC) put up a close contest against the No. 8 program, but in their attempt to take the series in its finale, the Tigers could only notch that single win in the opener.
Up 3-2 heading into the seventh inning on Sunday, Missouri couldn't hold the Gators as they scraped across two runs off a couple of hits, walks and one Tiger error.
Chantice Phillips walked in the first with the bases loaded to score Missouri's first run.
The Tigers then extended their lead in the third thanks to Julia Crenshaw and her affinity for notching home runs. The solo shot over the left field fence was the sophomore's seventh homer of the 2023 season.
Florida (22-5, 2-1) evened the score in the fourth, sending two of its own home off three hits.
After another bases-loaded play in the sixth, a Payton Jackson ground-out then scored one more to round out Missouri's final score.
Senior Megan Schumacher was given the loss in the circle, her first of the season, while pitchers Jordan Weber, Laurin Krings and Taylor Pannell each also made appearances throughout the game.
The Tigers will return to Columbia to face Drake at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.