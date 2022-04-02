A breakout sixth inning and a stellar relief appearance from Megan Schumacher helped No. 24 Missouri softball capture its first SEC series victory with a 7-3 win over South Carolina on Saturday.
Missouri (21-13, 2-5) grabbed a first-inning lead for the second consecutive game in the series, and again it was Jenna Laird who led the charge. Laird walked out of the leadoff spot and stole second. With two outs, Kimberly Wert brought Laird home with a single to left field.
South Carolina made its splash in the top of the third. A leadoff single followed by a walk immediately put Missouri starter Jordan Weber behind the eight ball. A fly out to right field then put runners at first and third with one out for Jordan Fabian, who drove in the Gamecocks’ only two runs Friday. Fabian stung the Tigers again, tying the game 1-1 with an RBI single to center field.
Hannah Kumiyama kept South Carolina (18-16, 2-9) rolling with a double down the left field line, scoring one and giving the Gamecocks a 2-1 advantage. With one out and runners on second and third, Schumacher replaced Weber in the circle. An RBI groundout scored one more for South Carolina before Schumacher collected the third out.
Schumacher pitched the rest of the game, earning the win while allowing no runs and two hits over 4⅔ innings. No runner reached second base in any of the four innings Schumacher started.
“Really with Schumacher her composure and her control and her command has been improving every single outing she’s getting,” coach Larissa Anderson said.
The Tigers chipped away at South Carolina’s lead. Casidy Chaumont began the bottom of the third with a walk before Kendyll Bailey drove her in with a two-out single. Bailey went 2 for 4 with two RBI, marking the 10th consecutive game she’s reached base safely and extending her hit streak to six games.
“When you’re up there and things are falling, you’re seeing it, you’re just trusting the person behind you, I think it’s easy to go up there and know if you fail the person behind you has your back,” Bailey said. “Right now I’m seeing it well and that’s good, but so is our team. We’re starting to pick it up and that’s the positive out of it.”
With two outs and runners on first and second in the bottom of the fourth inning, Chaumont grounded up the middle, but the ball was bobbled by the Gamecocks’ shortstop. Daly, who started the at-bat on second base, came all the way around to score, sneaking in around the catchers’ tag to tie the game 3-3.
After previously scoring runs one at a time, Missouri exploded for four runs in the sixth inning. The Tigers loaded the bases with one out for Laird, who knocked a two-RBI single past the second baseman to put Missouri ahead 5-3. Brooke Wilmes extended the lead with a sacrifice fly before Bailey’s RBI infield single put the Tigers firmly in front 7-3.
“It’s nice to get two in a row,” Bailey said. “We’re not done yet. We still know there’s lots more to work on, but getting the series win it feels a lot better going into Sunday.”