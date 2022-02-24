Coming into the season, Missouri softball knew its schedule would be challenging. Beginning Friday, the Tigers (8-3) face one of their most daunting weekends of the year.
No. 16 Missouri will play five games — three of which come against teams ranked in the top 10 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll — in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
Play starts Friday against No. 9 Oregon before a matchup with Texas Tech. On Saturday, the Tigers take on San Diego State and then No. 5 Washington. The weekend finale is against No. 6 UCLA on Sunday.
Missouri’s pitching has been its biggest asset early on; through 11 games, the Tigers sport a 1.39 team ERA. Jordan Weber has been everything the team could have hoped for and more. Weber’s 0.90 ERA is just the start; over 31 innings, Weber has held opponents to a .104 average and has struckout 35 batters. Laurin Krings has been reliable as the second starter. Krings no-hit Bethune-Cookman in The Spring Games but has frequently dealt with traffic on the bases, evidenced by her 1.44 WHIP.
The weekend will present the pitching staff with its most monumental task of the season: slowing down Washington, Oregon and UCLA’s offenses, all of which rank in the top 20 in the NCAA in runs scored per game through play Tuesday.
Washington has hit 17 home runs in 10 games. Its lethal lineup is led by two seniors, Baylee Klingler and Sami Reynolds, both of whom showcase averages over .400 combined with high slugging percentages.
The Huskies have collected wins against No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Tennessee and No. 24 LSU while amassing a 9-1 record.
In Aaliyah Jordan, Briana Perez, Maya Brady and Kelli Godin, Softball America named four UCLA (7-3) position players Preseason All-Americans. Meanwhile, Kinsley Washington has gotten off to a torrid start. The redshirt senior leads the team in nearly every offensive category, including hits, home runs and RBI. The Bruins wasted no time demonstrating the potency of their lineup, scoring 13 runs in their first inning this season.
Rather than rely on pure slugging, Oregon (8-1) has gained an offensive advantage on the base paths. The Ducks have stolen the 16th-most bases in the country. This could be problematic for Missouri, which has caught two of 11 runners on stolen base attempts.
Although not ranked, San Diego State has received attention with its 9-2 start. Sophomore Mac Barbara leads the team with four home runs. Maggie Balint has been an anchor in the circle; the senior has held opposing teams to one or fewer runs in four of her five starts.
Texas Tech (3-7) is the only team on Missouri’s weekend schedule that has struggled this season. The Red Raiders carry a seven-game losing streak into the classic and have been shut out or held to one run in six of their 10 games.
Missouri will also face stout pitching competition this weekend. Washington’s Gabbie Plain has a case for the best pitcher in college softball. Following a 2021 campaign that earned her All-American honors, Plain has surrendered two runs in 31 innings to start this season. Since Missouri and Washington play Saturday, it’s unknown if Weber and Plain will face off. If they do, it will be one of the feature matchups of the classic.
UCLA’s staff is headlined by All-American righty Megan Faraimo, but everyone who has stepped into the circle for the Bruins has impressed early on. At 1.22, UCLA has the 12th-lowest team ERA in the NCAA. Holly Azevedo, the Bruins’ starter opposite Faraimo, has allowed six hits and one earned run in 20⅓ innings.
Missouri will have its hands full this weekend. The Tigers will face some of the best competition in the country before having to do more of the same when conference play begins in two weeks.