In more ways than one, Missouri softball fell just shy of winning its series opener against No. 14 Georgia. The Tigers allowed four runs with two-outs in their 4-3 loss to the Bulldogs, ultimately costing them a conference win.
Georgia struck early and often with two outs to build a lead. The Bulldogs combined for three runs in the first two innings despite Missouri starter Laurin Krings retiring the first two batters she faced in each frame.
For a brief moment, Krings looked to have started the game by setting the Bulldogs down in order. With two outs, Krings induced a ground ball to shortstop Jenna Laird to end the first inning, but she was called for an illegal pitch, giving Sara Mosley a second life at the plate. Krings then walked Mosley and the batter after her.
After Jayda Kearney knocked an RBI single, Missouri again got in its own way. Krings struck out Jaiden Fields, but catcher Hatti Moore attempted to pick a runner off third base on the dropped third strike, leaving everyone safe and leading to another Georgia RBI single.
In the second inning, after forcing a groundout and a lineout to start the frame, Krings surrendered a home run to Sydney Kuma to make it 3-1 Georgia.
The Bulldogs switched the script in the third inning, putting their first two runners on base with the help of a Tigers error. Krings got the next two batters, with Laird cutting down a runner at the plate to momentarily keep Georgia from scoring again. The Bulldogs later scored on Ellie Armistead’s single, driving in Georgia’s fourth run with two outs.
“I felt we got better (with two outs) as the game went on, but we just made too many costly mistakes that cost us the game,” coach Larissa Anderson said.
Missouri scattered its runs throughout the game, scoring once in the first, third and fifth innings to gradually inch closer to the Bulldogs but never overtook them.
The top of the Tigers’ order did the team’s damage. Laird turned in another multi-hit performance while Brooke Wilmes and Kimberly Wert logged RBI singles. Casidy Chaumont continued her offensive breakout with a home run in the bottom of the fifth. Missouri left eight runners on base.
Anderson outlined two things the Tigers need to do better over the next two days to take the series: not give up free bases and capitalize on their offensive opportunities.
Failing to do both cost Missouri in the opener.