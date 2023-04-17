The roar of fans dressed in gold filled Mizzou Softball Stadium as Missouri took Ole Miss into the ninth inning of Monday’s series decider.
The Tigers’ dugout rallied those who remained in the stands with whooping chants to try and gather some momentum to hold off the Rebels, who had just taken the lead in the extra-inning affair.
It was the perfect setup: Jenna Laird was at the plate with Alex Honnold and Kara Daly to follow.
Yet one by one, the top of the Tigers’ lineup fell to Ole Miss’ fourth and final pitcher of the game, Brooke Vestal.
With two outs and a two-run deficit, Daly stepped up to the plate. The sophomore third baseman battled her way to a full count just to knock a foul ball into left field for the final out of the game.
The Tigers fell 7-5 in Game 3, and the hope of taking their first Southeastern Conference series vanished with the second consecutive loss. Ole Miss rallied behind a ninth inning two-run home run to clinch the victory.
“Games like that, they hurt,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “They hit you in the heart. You want to win those games.”
Missouri (25-20, 4-14 SEC) notched its sole win of the weekend Saturday, beating Ole Miss 8-3 in the first game of the series. The Tigers lost 7-6 on Sunday.
Despite the outcome, Missouri did boast some impressive performances both on offense and defense in its final matchup with the Rebels.
Julia Crenshaw paced the Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI triple. Laird collected Missouri’s first run of the game in the first inning, doubling down the third base line, stealing third and coming home on a throwing error.
Junior pitcher Laurin Krings also notched her 400th career strikeout in the third inning.
“She’s a phenomenal pitcher,” Anderson said. “She did extremely well this entire series, which is why she got the start tonight.”
Missouri fell behind in the fourth inning after a walk and a bunt. Ole Miss’ Mya Stevenson then smashed a three-run homer over the left-field fence to give the Rebels a three-run lead.
Crenshaw answered with her own home run to close the gap.
The Rebels (26-19, 5-10) then added their fifth run in the fifth thanks to a double followed by a stolen base. Missouri notched two outs but couldn’t hold the runner, who stole home on a passed ball.
Back-to-back full-count walks put two Missouri runners on base in the fifth, however, and Payton Jackson drove them home with a double to right field. Crenshaw’s RBI triple evened the score at 5.
A pitchers’ duel with freshman Cierra Harrison at the helm for the Tigers stayed scoreless until the ninth inning, when Keila Kamoku’s two-run bomb over the fence scored Ole Miss’ winning runs.
“I’m really proud in how the players played today,” Anderson said. “They deserve to win those ballgames and it’s tough when you give everything you have and you don’t get the outcome.”
Anderson said her team is disappointed but added that she knows falling in games like Monday’s will prepare MU going forward.
The Tigers look to upend their two-game losing streak at 6 p.m. Wednesday, when they host Kansas (20-19) in a midweek matchup at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
“When you give everything and you pour everything you have into athletic events, you obviously want to win,” Anderson said. “That’s why you’re out here. And when you can’t give anything more and you don’t get the results that you want, it’s heartbreaking. And that’s kind of been how our season’s been. We just haven’t had the ball fall our way.”