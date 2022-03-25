No. 21 Missouri softball lost 5-1 to Ole Miss on Friday, dropping the Tigers to 0-3 in SEC play.
Missouri’s lineup struggled in the series opener. The Tigers collected multiple hits in one of seven innings and managed one extra-base hit in the contest.
Anna Borgen turned in a strong start for Ole Miss (22-7, 1-3) in the circle, allowing one run over four innings and earning the win. Borgen struck out one batter and relied on her defense to make plays behind her.
After a quiet start to the game for both sides, Ole Miss, somewhat aided by Missouri, opened the scoring with a five-run third inning. With one out, Tate Whitley hit a ground ball that skirted under Tigers shortstop Jenna Laird’s glove. It was ruled a single — Whitley may have reached first in time even if Laird had made the play — but it was a ball Missouri’s shortstop likely wishes she could have back.
Jordan Weber walked the next batter on four pitches before Paige Smith made Missouri (19-10) pay for its mistakes with a three-run home run to left field.
The Rebels weren’t finished. Later in the third inning, Mikayla Allee drove a two-out, two-run double to right-center field to extend Ole Miss’ lead to 5-0.
Sparked by Laird’s leadoff double, the Tigers pieced together a run in the top of the fourth in response to the Rebels’ big inning. With two outs, Kendyll Bailey plated Laird with an RBI single to left field.
Missouri found no greater success at the plate against Savannah Diederich, who pitched three scoreless innings in relief of Borgen.
Neither team was dominant throughout the contest. Both sides tallied four hits; the Rebels drew four walks to the Tigers’ three. The game came down to Ole Miss catching fire in the third inning, which was more than enough to put it past a Missouri team, still searching for its first conference victory.
The Tigers play Ole Miss again at 4 p.m. Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.