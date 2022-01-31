Missouri softball finished fifth in the SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll that was released Monday.
Alabama, Florida, Arkansas and Tennessee all received at least one first-place vote and finished ahead of MU in the poll. The Tigers did not earn one of the 13 first-place votes.
MU finished fourth in the SEC in 2021, with Florida, Arkansas and Alabama making up the top three teams in the conference.
The Tigers outperformed last year’s preseason poll, and with starters returning at nearly every position, they’ll jockey to do so again in 2022.