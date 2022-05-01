MU softball finishes sweep of Texas A&M on Senior Day

Missouri softball was not going to be denied a second consecutive sweep of a conference opponent or a win on its Senior Day. Powered by an eight-run third inning, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 11-6 Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium to continue their end-of-season surge.
The Aggies took advantage of a slow start from Missouri pitcher Jordan Weber to get their first lead of the series. Texas A&M (27-21, 5-16 SEC) loaded the bases in the top of the first before bringing in runs on a groundout and a single.
Trailing 3-1, the Tigers’ offense erupted in the bottom of the third. Missouri (32-17, 11-9) sent 14 batters to the plate and scored eight runs in a half-inning that spanned 35 minutes.
The Tigers managed three hits in the frame, as walks and defensive miscues fueled Texas A&M’s nightmare inning. Casidy Chaumont’s two-RBI single was the only hit that plated a Missouri run in the inning. The Tigers scored on a passed ball, wild pitch, throwing error, fielder’s choice and twice on bases-loaded walks.
Missouri had five walks in the third inning and nine throughout the game.
“That’s hard to do, because hitters want to hit,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. … “(Having quality at-bats) takes a lot of discipline, especially on a Senior Day where people sometimes try to do too much and try to do more because of what the day means, and they just stay so composed.”
The Aggies responded swiftly, getting back into the game with three runs in the top of the fourth to cut Missouri’s lead to 9-6. Texas A&M recorded three more hits off Weber in the inning and used a two-RBI triple to chase her from the game. Weber allowed six runs on six hits and two walks over 3⅔ innings.
In the bottom of the sixth, Tigers senior Alexis Burks logged a pinch-hit single and drew a louder roar from the home crowd and the Tigers’ dugout than any run-scoring play of the afternoon. It was Burks’ second appearance in a game and first hit of the season.
“(I’m) just excited to be able to get up there on Senior Day, especially,” Burks said. “Just to hear the fans in the crowd and my teammates cheering and yelling for me, I knew I had to put my best swing out there, so that’s what I did.”
For all of Missouri’s offense, Burks’ at-bat stood out most to Anderson.
“That literally was the highlight of today,” Anderson said. “You want it so bad for those role players, and she’s been such a contributing member. People don’t recognize players like that enough.”
After Missouri and Texas A&M combined for 17 runs in the first four innings, the offenses went silent during the final stretch. Megan Schumacher and Laurin Krings combined to shut out the Aggies over the last three innings and lock down the Tigers’ win.