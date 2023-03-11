Alex Honnold Mug (copy)

Alex Honnold

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Inclement weather in Columbia postponed Missouri softball’s second game against No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday.

The No. 23 Tigers now face the Wildcats in a doubleheader Sunday. Games will commence at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

