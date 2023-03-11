Inclement weather in Columbia postponed Missouri softball's second game against No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday.
The No. 23 Tigers now face the Wildcats in a doubleheader Sunday. Games will commence at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Single-game tickets for Saturday's game can be used for any other game this season, excluding the Saturday and Sunday games of the Ole Miss weekend series on April 15 and 16.
Missouri (16-7) dropped its Southeastern Conference opener to Kentucky (14-5-1) 5-0 Friday in Columbia.
Wildcat pitcher Stephanie Schoonover swept the Tigers in Friday's game, claiming 15 strikeouts, two hits, a pair of walks and no runs in the game.
Starting in the third, Kentucky collected a run in three consecutive innings and then claimed two more in the seventh to notch the win. Wildcat infielder Erin Coffel hit a home run in the fourth.
Alex Honnold and Payton Jackson were the only Tigers to record hits in seven innings. Both players went 1-for-3 against Kentucky.
Honnold, a junior from West Des Moines, Iowa, extended her hitting streak to 11 games with a single to Kentucky's shortstop.
Since Missouri is up against such high caliber pitching, coach Larissa Anderson said she wants to see more discipline from her young lineup through the rest of the series.
