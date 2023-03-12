Missouri softball dropped all three games to No. 16 Kentucky over the weekend in its conference-opening series in Columbia. 

The No. 23 Tigers hosted the Wildcats (16-5-3) in a three-day series at Mizzou Softball Stadium starting Friday and rounded the weekend with a doubleheader on Sunday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you