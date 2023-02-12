Missouri softball went 1-1 on the final day of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic on Sunday in Clearwater, Florida. The Tigers swept Prarie A&M 11-0 in five innings and fell to Louisville 4-0.
Freshman Cierra Harrison returned to the circle and pitched a scoreless game against the Panthers, allowing only one hit, zero runs and no walks. She struck out seven.
Lots of Tigers had new opportunities in the sweeping victory. New faces and younger players like sophomore Maddie Snider and freshman Taylor Pannell had various chances at the plate and on the field.
The Tigers got off to a hot start, scoring three in the first inning. The top of the lineup strung together hits, walks and a couple of stolen bases to notch the quick lead.
Missouri added two more runs in the second inning, scoring Kara Daly and Addie Lange off of stolen bases and throwing errors.
Harrison promptly shut down the Panthers' offense, striking out three consecutive batters, and Vanessa Hollingsworth's double in the next inning brought her home shortly after, extending Missouri's lead to 6-0.
The impending mercy rule became apparent after the Tigers scored five more runs in the fifth inning. The rule ends the game early if one team is winning by eight runs after the fifth inning.
Riley Frizell kicked off the powerful offense in the fifth, sending a line drive to center field for a single. The Tigers promptly loaded the bases and Snider's walk scored her teammate. Other drives by Maddie Gallagher, Jenna Laird and Julia Crenshaw stretched Missouri's lead to 11-0.
Pannell relieved Harrison in the circle and delivered the victory, striking out two. A pop-out to second baseman Gallagher ended the game in the fifth inning.
The Tigers didn't have much time to enjoy the win — their game versus Louisville resumed moments after. The game was delayed Saturday due to inclement weather and resumed in the fourth inning.
Missouri started down 2-0 and couldn't mount a comeback, falling to Louisville 4-0.
The Cardinals were on the board in the third inning thanks to back-to-back doubles. A pop-up caught in the outfield saved the Tigers from digging a deeper hole.
Missouri was unable to string hits together and couldn't compete with Louisville's offense in the resumption.
An inside-the-park home run by Korbe Otis clinched Louisville's win over Missouri in the fifth inning. The remainder of the game was scoreless.
Next up, the Tigers will face the University of Central Florida at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.