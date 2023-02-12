Jenna Laird

Jenna Laird

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri softball went 1-1 on the final day of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic on Sunday in Clearwater, Florida. The Tigers swept Prarie A&M 11-0 in five innings and fell to Louisville 4-0.

Freshman Cierra Harrison returned to the circle and pitched a scoreless game against the Panthers, allowing only one hit, zero runs and no walks. She struck out seven.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

