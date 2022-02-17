Missouri softball is headed back to Leesburg, Florida. This time, the Tigers will be playing in The Spring Games.
Missouri struggled with consistency during its opening weekend in the Northern Lights Invitational. It made sense, going from indoor Devine Pavilion to sunny Florida is a considerable transition. Nonetheless, a 3-2 start dropped Missouri from No. 11 to No. 17 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll.
The Tigers finished the weekend strong, though, picking up a win over then-No. 24 Liberty. In its first midweek action of the season, Missouri dispatched Florida Gulf Coast with a 6-0 win. Now, with five games in three days, the Tigers (4-2) have an opportunity to build momentum.
Friday presents Missouri with its most anticipated matchup of the weekend: South Alabama. The Jaguars have a deceiving 1-4 record. They made an NCAA regional appearance last season and four of their five games this season have come against teams which have received a vote in the USA Today/NFCA poll, including No. 5 Florida State, which they lost to by one run.
A showdown between Jaguars ace Olivia Lackie and the Tigers’ Jordan Weber is a strong possibility. Lackie, a sophomore, finished her freshman year with a 2.34 ERA and 250 strikeouts while throwing more than half the team’s innings. Meanwhile, Weber has been nothing short of dominant to start her 2022 campaign. The junior carries a 0.91 ERA through 15⅓ innings.
South Alabama’s lineup is anchored by catcher Kamdyn Kvistad, who led the team in home runs and total bases last spring.
Missouri finishes play Friday against North Carolina (4-1). The Tar Heels have posted back-to-back losing seasons and lost two of their most productive hitters this offseason, leaving them searching for production in the lineup. Early on, they appear to have found it in Kianna Jones, who joined North Carolina this offseason after playing for Minnesota her freshman year. Jones is hitting .357 with two home runs through five games.
The Tar Heels have also needed to fill the massive hole in their pitching staff left by the departure of Brittany Pickett, who led the team in nearly every meaningful statistic last spring. So far, it’s been senior Hannah George who has stepped up. George has thrown 13⅓ scoreless innings to start the season.
Missouri matches up with Bethune-Cookman for its first of two Saturday games. The Wildcats have started 1-3 after opting out of last season because of COVID-19. In 2020, Bethune-Cookman went 5-28.
In their second game Saturday, the Tigers face another 1-3 team in Florida Atlantic. The Owls have struggled early on, being outscored by 15 runs in four games.
Missouri finishes the weekend Sunday with a game against Maryland (2-2). In Courtney Wyche and Trinity Schlotterbeck, the Terrapins return two pitchers who finished with sub-three ERAs last season. Maryland, which lost to No. 18 Tennessee by one to open their season, will be a competitive matchup to close out the weekend.
Keeping the pitching staff fresh will once again be a tall order for Missouri coach Larissa Anderson, but the Tigers fared well with the combination of Weber, Laurin Krings, Megan Schumacher and Emma Nichols in the Northern Lights Invitational, which featured the same challenge of five games in three days.
Missouri’s offense has appeared to find its footing recently, and more in-game reps will only help. Take early-season games for what they are, but with winnable matchups this weekend, Missouri can build its confidence for the expectation-filled season that lies ahead.