Southeastern Conference play has been a struggle for Missouri softball.
In a conference as stacked as the SEC, the Tigers are having trouble turning wins from matchups with top-25 opponents.
This week's competition is yet another chance to change that — but there aren't many opportunities left.
Missouri (22-16, 2-10 SEC) will head south this weekend to face No. 11 LSU (31-6, 4-5) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The first pitch of the three-game series is set for 5 p.m. Thursday followed by Game 2 at 6 p.m. Friday. The series-finale is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Although Missouri pulled off a huge win against then-No. 17 Alabama on Sunday, the run-rule victory was only its second overall win in SEC play.
The other was a 7-3 upset over then-No. 8 Florida on March 18.
More notably, Missouri has yet to notch an SEC series victory.
The Tigers desperately need SEC wins to follow through on some big goals that coach Larissa Anderson voiced at the beginning of the season: an SEC championship title and a ticket to the Women's College World Series.
In a post-game interview Sunday, Anderson said that team goals have somewhat evolved as the Tigers trek deeper into the 2023 season.
"We still have an opportunity, obviously, to win the SEC Tournament," she said, "but it's kind of — let's look at individual goals, and let's look at day by day."
Anderson said some of these smaller-scale objectives include making solid contact at the plate and having high quality at-bats.
"It's a tough conference. And when you make it too big, then you're feeling that the entire season is in that one at-bat," Anderson said. "And that's the pressure I have to take off of them."
Outfielder Chantice Phillips voiced similar ambitions after her career-best 3-for-3 offensive outing Sunday afternoon, which was a triple short of the cycle. For example, Phillips said the Tigers shoot for at least five quality at-bats and one hard-hit ball per inning and no leadoff walks on the pitching side.
Which brings Missouri to its series against LSU. The Bayou Bengals are currently on a seven-game winning streak and boast a home-field advantage at Tiger Park, where they're 18-4 this season.
Although the young Missouri team is collecting small victories, inexperience and a gaping hole left by seven graduated seniors is starting to show. Anderson said she hopes the tough outings, tight games and competitive matchups are giving her team the experience they need to push through the season and carry the program into the future.
"They've been grinding, they've been competing," Anderson said. "We just haven't had the ball bounce our way."
