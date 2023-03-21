From left, Missouri’s Kara Daly, Jenna Laird, Cierra Harrison, Julia Crenshaw (copy)

Missouri third baseman Kara Daly (19), shortstop Jenna Laird (3), pitcher Cierra Harrison (19), second baseman Julia Crenshaw and Katie Chester (12) celebrate against Kansas City on March 8 at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

 Christian Wright/Missourian

Since collecting some disappointing outcomes in SEC play so far, Missouri softball has another opportunity to turn its season around when it faces off with Drake and Auburn this week.

If the Tigers (19-11, 1-5 SEC) want any shot at hosting postseason competition, they'll have to start building their resume against the stacked Southeastern Conference. 

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

