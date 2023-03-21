Since collecting some disappointing outcomes in SEC play so far, Missouri softball has another opportunity to turn its season around when it faces off with Drake and Auburn this week.
If the Tigers (19-11, 1-5 SEC) want any shot at hosting postseason competition, they'll have to start building their resume against the stacked Southeastern Conference.
And they need to start now.
Prior to its series against Auburn, Missouri will make a quick stop at home to host Drake (6-16) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Freshman Cierra Harrison will start in the circle for Missouri in the midweek meeting. Harrison is currently 5-1 and boasts a 2.81 ERA.
Missouri leads the all-time series with Drake 26-4 and most recently faced the Bulldogs in 2021, sweeping them 5-0 before run-ruling them 10-2 in five innings.
Coach Larissa Anderson said she wants the Tigers to continue "getting on a roll" and attacking good pitches, especially against Auburn.
"We do not hit well when we're behind in the count, when we're tentative, (and) when we're guessing," she said. "So, it's going up and just being as aggressive as you possibly can, and attack that first good pitch."
Anderson mentioned the same issue after Kentucky swept Missouri in three games earlier this month and prior to its series against the No. 8 Gators last week.
Although the Tigers have suffered some tough losses this season, Anderson said she wants her young players to have fun and enjoy the game rather than succumb to pressure, which, according to junior pitcher Laurin Krings, won't be too hard.
"This year, we're just closer than we've ever been before," Krings said after sweeping Illinois this past week. "Our team is just trusting each other and coming together as one. We know that we have each other's backs."
Anderson said she's been most impressed by outfielder Alex Honnold this season.
Honnold, a junior from West Des Moines, Iowa, batted .500 this past week, which included two of seven total home runs this season. In the SEC, Honnold ranks first for batting average (.478), second for on base percentage (.598) and fourth for slugging percentage (.928).
"She has such unbelievable composure," Anderson said. "She's been so consistent."
After Missouri's game against Drake on Wednesday, Honnold and the Tigers face Auburn at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by a game at 5 p.m. Sunday. The series will wrap up Monday at 6 p.m.
Auburn (22-9, 1-2 SEC) most recently suffered a pair of losses to No. 1 Oklahoma and Northwestern. A then-ranked team Missouri suffered a shock defeat to Northwestern during its opening weekend.
"I feel really good about what we're doing," Anderson said. "Playing in front of our home crowd is always important and we're going to carry a lot of energy in there."