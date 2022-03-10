Standing inside Devine Pavilion just days before Missouri softball opened its season, coach Larissa Anderson made it clear that the first few weeks of nonconference games were not being viewed as the preseason. With Washington, UCLA, Virginia Tech and other ranked teams on the schedule, it hardly could be taken lightly.
However, for any team — not strictly those in the SEC — conference games do mean more. This weekend, No. 18 Tennessee will pose as No. 14 Missouri’s first SEC challenger when the Volunteers come to Mizzou Softball Stadium for a three-game set.
Tennessee’s visit to Columbia will not only signify the Tigers’ first conference series, it will be the first time Missouri (16-4) has been able to place its focus on a single opponent for an entire weekend.
“It makes it a little bit more single-focused throughout the week that we can solely focus on Tennessee,” Anderson said. “We can really zero into the pitchers that they have on their staff and really simulate that the entire week of practice.”
The extra preparation is necessary. Tennessee (16-6) employs the talented duo of Ashley Rogers and Erin Edmoundson in the circle. Rogers is the ace of the staff, but the 2021 second team All-American’s availability has been limited as of late. Rogers has made one appearance in the circle — throwing 1⅓ innings March 4 — in the Volunteers’ seven games since Feb. 26. In whatever capacity Rogers does pitch this weekend, she’ll represent one of the Tigers’ toughest matchups of the season.
Edmoundson is more than a complement to Rogers. After spending her last four seasons with Texas Tech, Edmoundson has shined as a graduate transfer at Tennessee, leading her team with 60⅔ innings pitched. The lefty’s 19 walks and 11 hit batters reveal some control issues, but her 1.15 ERA speaks for itself.
Tennessee’s offense once again runs through Kiki Milloy, whose balanced skill set earned her a place alongside Rogers on the 2021 All-American second team. Milloy leads the Volunteers with nine home runs and 13 stolen bases. The outfielder torched Missouri last season, going 6 for 10 with a home run over three games, all of which were against pitchers that remain on the Tigers’ staff this season.
In a crowded SEC, there are no easy series. Tennessee was picked fourth — one spot ahead of Missouri — in the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. For Anderson, though, the focus is internal.
“We prepare all year long for the toughest competition,” Anderson said. “Every time I’m evaluating our team, I’m evaluating, ‘Can they compete in the College World Series? Can they play against the best?’ So we don’t have to change our approach, regardless of who we’re playing. We’re always measuring ourselves against ourselves.”
In its first appearance in front of its home crowd last weekend, Missouri outscored Bradley and St. Thomas 42-3 over four games. That said, the gap between Tennessee and last weekend’s opponents is substantial. If Tigers fans came last weekend to see a show, they’ll come this weekend to make their first judgment on how credible Missouri’s World Series aspirations are.