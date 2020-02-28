After spanning 7,779 land miles over the first three weeks of the season, No. 21 Missouri softball (12-5) returns to Columbia for its home opener.
Following two tournaments in Florida and one in California, the Tigers will host the Mizzou Tournament this weekend. The tournament consists of Missouri, Wichita State and Nebraska. Each team will face off against each other both Saturday and Sunday.
In a deep, talented conference, the Tigers were predicted to finish 10th in the SEC, according to the coaches poll. However, the Tigers have already exceeded expectations and shown they can compete with the top programs. Missouri is 9-2 against Power-5 opponents, the best of any SEC team through the first three weeks of the season. Those nine wins tie the Tigers with No. 1 UCLA (9-0) and No. 2 Washington (9-1) for the most wins in the country against Power-5 opponents. Missouri's 11 games against Power-5 opponents is the most of any team in the country.
The biggest hurdle coming into the season for Missouri was pitching. The pitching staff relied on four newcomers to play a large role on the team. So far, pitching hasn't been an issue for Missouri. Emma Nichols and Eli Daniel are both ranked in the top 50 nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Tigers 3.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio as a pitching staff ranks 33rd in the country.
At the plate, Missouri has held its own. The Tigers have 22 home runs on the year, tying them for seventh in the nation. Hatti Moore and Jazmyn Rollin have been the driving force behind this with each having five home runs through the first three weeks of the season. Missouri's relied on the long ball heavily, posting seven multi-home run games this year.
Missouri plays Wichita State (7-9) at 10 a.m. Saturday in its first game of the Mizzou Tournament. This will be the 25th matchup between the schools all time, with Missouri holding a 22-2 record in the series.
The Shockers were picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference, according to the coaches poll. They returned 2019 All-Conference First Team catcher Madison Perrigan, third baseman Ryleigh Buck and second baseman Sydney McKinney. The Shockers have yet to shock and defeat a ranked opponent, losing their three matchups by a combined score of 32-5.
Missouri faces Nebraska (6-8) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in its final game of the day. Nebraska leads the all-time series 53-30. The Cornhuskers defeated the Tigers 4-1 in the most recent meeting on Feb. 25, 2017.
Similar to the Shockers, the Cornhuskers have yet to defeat a ranked opponent this season. Nebraska's closest chance came against No. 7 Florida in their most recent game Feb. 23. The Gators defeated Nebraska 6-3 in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The Cornhuskers had previously been run-ruled in their three prior matchups against ranked opponents this season.
On Sunday, Missouri takes on Nebraska at 10 a.m. and then it takes on Wichita State at 3 p.m.
All games will take place at Mizzou Softball Stadium.