Georgia softball‘s season started similar to Missouri’s — with an extra-innings game decided by one run. The Tigers were fortunate to come out on top. The Bulldogs not so much. But the two months since then have made those games a distant memory. Georgia has established itself as a force in the SEC. Missouri not so much.
In Tuesday’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, the Tigers — for the first time all season — were not ranked. It underscores Missouri’s struggles this season. Halfway through their conference schedule, the Tigers are 11th in the SEC.
The road will not get easier. After facing No. 14 Georgia this week, Missouri plays No. 8 Kentucky, Texas A&M and No. 3 Alabama. While it makes for a tumultuous road, the SEC schedule gives teams that aren’t pleased with their performance endless opportunities to pick up important wins and kick-start a season turnaround.
Missouri (24-15, 4-7) will get three cracks Thursday through Saturday to do just that against Georgia (33-8, 7-5) in the confines of Mizzou Softball Stadium.
The Tigers’ first order of business is containing the Bulldogs’ lethal offense. Georgia is second in the conference in batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. The Bulldogs lead the SEC in runs scored, hits and total bases and are tied for first in home runs.
Sydney Kuma, Lacey Fincher, Jayda Kearney and Jaiden Fields make up the heart of Georgia’s lineup. Each of the four boasts an OPS of at least 1.100 and has logged eight or more home runs. Fincher, a senior, leads the team with 13 homers. In the Bulldogs’ series win against Missouri last season, Fincher collected two home runs, a double and five RBI.
Georgia, which stands at fourth in the SEC, has fared well in conference play. The Bulldogs took two of three games from South Carolina and Texas A&M, which make up the bottom of the conference standings. Georgia found similar success against Tennessee. The only conference series the Bulldogs have lost came on the road against Alabama, where it dropped two of three.
Neither of the Tigers’ starting pitchers found sustained success against Georgia last season. Jordan Weber was effective in her first start, tossing five innings and allowing one run. However, she allowed three runs in two innings in her second start. Laurin Krings had difficulties in both her appearances, surrendering eight runs in one inning.
Lefty reliever Emma Nichols had the most success in the circle for Missouri, allowing four runs — three earned — in 8⅔ innings.
Last year’s series is far in the rear-view though. Krings is enjoying a breakout sophomore campaign, and Weber has a 2.99 ERA well past the halfway point in the season. It’s those two pitchers, Missouri’s starters, who will need to be sharp against Georgia to give the rest of the Tigers a chance to collect as many important wins as they can.