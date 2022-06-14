Missouri softball made its first transfer acquisition of the offseason as former Texas Tech outfielder Payton Jackson announced her commitment to the Tigers on Tuesday via Twitter.
Jackson, originally from Missouri City, Texas, started 46 games for the Red Raiders in her junior season. The left handed hitter batted .336 with five home runs and 21 RBI during the 2022 season. She led the Red Raiders in seven different offensive categories.
Missouri graduated eight seniors following the 2022 season, including starting outfielders Casidy Chaumont and Brooke Wilmes.